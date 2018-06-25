× Police earn hefty overtime pay to protect Memphis mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime to provide 24 hour security for Mayor Jim Strickland.

The Commercial Appeal reports the city increased security for the mayor following a 2016 incident where protesters came to the mayor’s house and appeared to look through his windows.

Records obtained by the newspaper show Lt. Albert Bonner earned about $110,000 in overtime last year to provide security for Strickland. That’s about twice the amount of overtime Bonner earned in 2016. Officer Charles Cannon earned about $98,000 in overtime.

Strickland said it was sad the city has to spend public money and limited police resources to protect him. But he said he deferred to Police Director Michael Rallings’ advice when it comes to the safety of his family.