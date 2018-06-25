Photos: Chicago K-9 praised after making $10 million pot bust

CHICAGO — Who’s a good dog? A Chicago police K-9 is being praised after it made a $10 million pot bust over the weekend.

According to CBS News, the dog alerted police to a vehicle and trailer that had been pulled over by officers with the Narcotics Unit. Inside was more than 1,500 pounds of marijuana, other cannabis products and drug paraphernalia.

The drugs were being shipped from California to Chicago.

A photo of the dog was posted to the Chicago Police Department’s Facebook page. It’s been shared more than 6,000 times.