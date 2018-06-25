Landscaper wonders how he’ll provide for his family after thieves steal his equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A landscaper says he doesn't know how he will provide for his two young kids after thieves swiped his lawn care equipment from his storage unit.

"That's how I take care of my family. I feed three others beside myself with that," said Homer Jones.

Jones said he showed up to get his equipment out of the storage unit on Winchester near Perkins around 10:30 Monday morning.

"My lock was cut off. I had a padlock on there, and it was cut off," he said.

He said most of his equipment was gone.

The thought became overwhelming for Jones during the interview. He stepped away as he teared up.

"What can I do? That was my life. They took everything from me," he said.

Jones said he doesn't know what he's going to do.

"I am a convicted felon from things I did when I was younger. It's hard for me to find a job. Instead of me constantly looking for a job and going without, I created a job for myself," he said.

WREG was there when police showed up to take a report. It's unclear if other units were hit.

No one at Devon Self Storage was willing to talk to us, and its corporate office in California has yet to call us back.

Meanwhile, Jones called clients to let them know what happened as he scrambles to get new equipment just days before his rent and bills are due.

"I have to start all over," he said as a tear fell down his face.

