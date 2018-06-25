× City of Memphis opens Cooling Center as temperatures climb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to the extreme high temperatures, the city of Memphis opened its Cooling Center for those who need a break from the heat.

The facility opened at noon on Monday and will remain open until further notice. It’s located inside the Horn Lake Zone Office at 4376 Horn Lake Road.

If you need overnight accommodations please get in contact with the Union Mission at 383 Poplar Avenue or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue.