6-foot sinkhole forms in East Memphis yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jeff Blackwell’s front lawn on Mason Cove looks picturesque, but it’s what may be happening underground that’s giving him a sinking feeling.

He said a massive sinkhole appeared in March, which he has temporarily covered with plywood.

“Does that mean it’s going to get worse? Am I going to have other sinkholes? Do I need to be careful walking around in the yard?” he asked.

Blackwell estimates the hole goes down about six feet, but it’s hard to know for sure.

He said he’s already notified the city’s Environmental Maintenance division and they put him on a waiting list to have the hole repaired.

“They said because of all the rain that they’re backlogged, but it’s been four months,” he said.

WREG contacted the city Monday evening, but did not get a response.

“I don’t want it to get any further. I don’t know anything about sewer. I don’t know anything about sinkholes, so I don’t want it to spread further to the house, to somebody else’s house or to the street. I just don’t want anybody getting hurt,” Blackwell said.