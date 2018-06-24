Power outages causing problems in the Memphis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe weather is still affecting thousands of people in the Mid-South and causing big problems with people without power.

Saturday's storms forced more than 30,000 people to live without power.

Crews have been working to get that number down, but the constant weather change is not helping.

Around half of the Aspenwood Apartment Complex has electricity, and the other half doesn't.

One family we spoke to say they are struggling because they are both disabled and in wheelchairs.

Arolyn Tate and her brother Raymond have been without power since Saturday morning around 7 a.m.

They have their wheel chairs that need to be charged up and say they will have to head to a nearby store to do so.

Overnight, they struggled to get around their apartment and say they just can't take this too much longer.

They two had multiple strokes and cannot be outside for a long period of time.

MLGW says Sunday morning's storms did not help with the clean-up.

Several crews have been out trying to fix thousands of other people without power, but more rain could also affect that.