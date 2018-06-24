× Man shot to death, police looking for crime scene

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say officers were called to the hospital at around 5:23 a.m. They found a male patient suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they have not been able to determine where the original crime scene is.

They also do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any tips regarding this homicide, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.