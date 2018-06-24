× Man shot multiple times in Hickory Hill apartment complex

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 1:42 a.m., in the Trails Apartments in the 6400 block of Crimson Cove.

The victim told police that a stranger shot him while he was walking to the store.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.