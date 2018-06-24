× Man injured in North Memphis shooting

Memphis, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in North Memphis.

Memphis police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Decatur Street, at around 1:15 a.m.

The victim told police that two suspects in all black clothing approached him, shot him and fled the scene on foot.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is now in stable condition.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.