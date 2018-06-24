× Man critically injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured after he was shot at Whitney and Steele near the Whitney Manor Apartments in Frayser Sunday evening, the Memphis Police said.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police describe the suspects as possibly two male blacks, one was wearing a light blue t-shirt and the other was wearing a white t-shirt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this as more information becomes available.

