× Man rushed to hospital after Whitehaven shooting

Memphis, Tenn. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in Whitehaven.

Memphis police say the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Boeingshire, at around 5:12 p.m. Saturday evening.

The victim has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say they currently have one female detained. Police also say that the suspect and the victim know one another.

WREG will be working to find out more details.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.