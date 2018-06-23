× Man found shot to death in southeast Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are currently investigating a homicide in southeast Memphis.

Police say a man was found shot to death in his car in the 2600 block of Byrd Avenue.

Officers were responding to a suspicious person call they had received at just after 11:30 am Saturday morning. That’s when officers found an unresponsive man inside of a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information. WREG will be working to find out more details.

If you have any information about this homicide, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.