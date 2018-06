MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for suspects in a shooting at a gas station in Hickory Hill early Saturday morning.

One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police responded to the Marathon station on Riverdale near Raines shortly before 3 a.m.

Police think the suspects fled the scene in a white BMW. That vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information can call 528-CASH.