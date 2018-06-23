× Early morning storms leaves 35k without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday’s early morning storms caused nearly 35,000 MLGW customers to be without power.

According to Memphis Light Gas and Water, the storms caused extensive damage to the power grid.

MLGW said much of the damage is located in the Whitehaven, Hickory Hill, Germantown, Collierville, and South Memphis areas.

Most of the damage is due to downed power lines and poles.

They say most of the customers will have their power back in the next 24 to 48 hours.

They expect all the affected areas to have full power restored by Wednesday.