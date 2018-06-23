× Arkansas restaurant goes up in flames

Crawfordsville, Ark. — A popular restaurant in Arkansas erupted into flames Saturday evening.

Uncle John’s Italian Restaurant, located in the 5400 block of Main Street in Crawfordsville, Arkansas, caught on fire at around 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

While there is no word from officials on what started the fire, Marion Fire Department chief Woody Wheeless made a Facebook post stating that firefighters from Crawfordsville, Marion, West Memphis and Parkin responded to the fire. The fire is believed to have started in the restaurant’s kitchen.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.