× 2 children injured in 5-car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A five-car accident on I-240 near Mt. Moriah Road has sent two children to the hospital and is causing traffic delays.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the accident was reported at around 4:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The Memphis Police Department transported two juveniles involved in the accident to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

The eastbound traffic is affected with the right lanes blocked as TDOT works to clear the accident.

Westbound traffic is affected with no delays. The accident is expected to be cleared by 7:30 p.m.