Viral child picture: Border patrol agent says there’s more to the story

NEW YORK — It’s a photo that’s grabbed a lot of attention: a little girl crying as she and her mother were detained in Texas. It was recently even used on the cover of TIME magazine amidst the ongoing immigration debate, but the Border Patrol agent who was involved in that incident said the photo is misleading.

On Friday, Carlos Ruiz spoke to CBS News saying the family was never separated. In fact, they are still together now.

He told David Begnaud the picture was snapped as the agents were patrolling the border around 10 p.m. Ruiz was the first to encounter the family after they allegedly crossed the Mexican/ U.S. border illegally.