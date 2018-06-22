× Tenant accused of attacking landlords, shattering car windshield in fit of rage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local tenant was taken into custody after allegedly attacking his landlords and jumping on one of their cars until the windshield shattered.

According to police, they arrived in the 3900 block of Willow Cove on Thursday to find Donya Davis already jumping on top of a Chevrolet Malibu in a fit of rage. They took him into custody on vandalism charges.

While investigating they learned it all started when the landlords told the 23 year old and another woman they would have to move out for failing to pay their rent. An argument ensued resulting in Davis allegedly slapping a phone out of one landlord’s hand, shoving her, and then punching another person in the face.

Additional assault and assault-bodily harm charges were filed.