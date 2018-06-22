Shots fired during I-240 road rage incident, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, TN – Police are searching for two suspects accused of opening fire on I-240 during a road rage incident Thursday morning.

The victims claimed they were merging onto the interstate at Prescott Street near Lamar Avenue when the suspects became irate and began following them westbound.

As they approached the Airways exit, at least one of the suspects opened fire on the victim's vehicle striking the car.

The first suspect was described as a black male, six feet tall with a stocky build, approximately 30-40 years old, with a very light complexion, short reddish brown hair and a thick reddish brown beard, wearing a white tank top and driving an older model green Saturn SUV which appeared dirty.

The second suspect was a black man, 5’9” tall with a thin build, approximately 20-25 years old, with a dark complexion, shoulder length dreadlocks, short black facial hair, wearing a white t-shirt and driving a 2005-2006 black Chevy Impala.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.