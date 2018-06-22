× Police surround Target in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake Police surrounded the Target on Goodman Road on Friday for an incident that left shoppers running for the door.

Police have not released any information on what happened, but multiple witnesses confirm they saw a man enter through a side door and begin beating a woman with a metal rod. He then took off some of his clothes.

Wendy Mullins said she heard a loud pop in the back of the store and ran outside, where she saw a nearly naked man come running out the side door. She said police apprehended him.

Another witnesses said the man said he was sorry and didn’t mean it, then asked for his mother.

Horn Lake Police are filing charges against the man now.

The store was temporarily closed.

Terror at Target this pm. Witnesses say naked man walked into Horn Lake location and began beating a woman with a piece of metal. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/IuGy396wrr — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 22, 2018