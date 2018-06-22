× Police seeking suspect after shooting outside downtown Union Mission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to a shooting outside the Union Mission overnight.

That building is located on Poplar Avenue just east of Danny Thomas Boulevard.

Police told WREG one person was shot around 3:45 a.m. Friday, but didn’t release the person’s condition. However, they did say they are searching for a suspect driving a dark colored SUV. That individual was last seen driving east on Poplar.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.