× Memphis police indicted on evidence tampering, official misconduct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with evidence after she allegedly concealed $630 in cash.

Officer Jocelyn Robinson, 52, was given the money by her son, who had been stopped by Bartlett police with a gun and marijuana in his backpack, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Friday.

Robinson’s son Roger Robinson, 22, was a passenger in a vehicle in February when he was stopped by Bartlett police on a traffic violation.

Officers found a handgun and more than 300 grams of marijuana in his backpack.

Investigators said Robinson called his mother and that when she arrived at the scene he slipped $630 in cash to her, which she put in her pocket.

Robinson was in uniform but was not on duty. She has been suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Memphis Police Department. She is free on a $5,000 bond.

Roger Robinson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell.

His case is pending in Criminal Court.