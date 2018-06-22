× Memphis man charged in North Memphis deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars following a deadly shooting last month.

Witnesses told police it all started when Marceles Scurlock got into an argument with 40-year-old Deonta Baskin and another man on the evening of May 23. The victim took off running when the second suspect pulled out a gun, but Baskin quickly stopped him.

As Baskin held him, the other suspect allegedly beat Scurlock with the weapon and his fists.

During the attack, witnesses said the victim was somehow able to escape only to be gunned down by Baskin. Scurlock fell to the ground and was left there until paramedics arrived. He later died from his injuries.

Both suspects fled in Baskin’s car, police said.

Baskin was eventually tracked down and charged with violation of parole, first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The second suspect has not been charged.