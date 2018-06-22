× Man gets 31 years for Wolfchase Galleria parking lot shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man convicted in a 2015 shooting in the Wolfchase Galleria Mall parking lot has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said 22-year-old Anterrio Chambers was sentenced Wednesday by a Criminal Court judge in Memphis.

Chambers was convicted by a jury in March of charges including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The victim told police he met someone for dinner at the mall and as he was leaving, he said two men approached him in the parking lot. The men fired several shots into the victim’s car as he drove off.

No one was hit.