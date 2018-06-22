× Man fleeing Arkansas state trooper killed in I-40 crash

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop Friday morning was killed in a head-on collision that injured four people about an hour later, Arkansas State Police said.

Authorities said a 44-year-old man driving a Chrysler sedan was pulled over by a state trooper on Interstate 40 near Carlisle about 10:30.

The man sped off eastbound. The trooper pursued him, but lost sight of him.

At 11:30 the driver was spotted driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 east of Forrest City, authorities said. Moments later, the vehicle was involved in a head-on crash involving four vehicles at mile marker 257.

The suspect, who was not named by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least four people in the other vehicles were injured, and one was airlifted to a hospital.