Car crashes into convenience store, narrowly missing customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a close call for two women and a baby inside of a convenience store after a man drove right through the store, narrowly missing them.

It happened Thursday morning at a Shell station on Airways near Ketchum.

The driver managed to get away, but employees say he was caught a short time later.

On a normal day, the store would be packed with shoppers but in this case, employees said they are glad it wasn't.

Police are calling the incident an emergency commitment and say the driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

But as customers look at the damage, they say accidents behind the wheel are just becoming way too common.

"People out here don't have a reason doing all this crazy driving out here. That doesn't make any sense," said Terry Boyce.