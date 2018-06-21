× Women arrested after triple stabbing, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Mid-South women are behind bars following at altercation that led to three people being stabbed.

According to police, they were called to the 2400 block of Ketchum Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found three people suffering from stab wounds.

The victims stated there was a disturbance and that’s when Tiarra and Tiffany Lewis attacked them with a box cutter.

One of the victims was stabbed in the arm with the weapon while another was stabbed in the face.

Police didn’t say what caused the women to allegedly attack, but both were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.