Woman found dead in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A woman’s body was found by utility workers on Wednesday, and police are looking for the killer.

Bianca Rainer, 29, was a mother of two who was working two jobs, her grandmother said.

Police Chief Ross Thompson said her body was found on West Cherry in Blytheville. The chief said a decision is pending on whether Rainer’s death is suspicious.