× Suspects at large after opening fire on victim twice, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting left one person in critical condition and police searching for four suspects.

The victim was reportedly walking down Yale when four men in a white four-door vehicle opened fire. The man was hit, police said, but somehow made it to his home in the 3400 block of Naylor Street.

That’s where additional shots were fired, they said.

All four suspects fled from the scene.

As for the victim, he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

If you can help police in this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.