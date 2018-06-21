Storm rips off roof at Days Inn motel in Ripley, TN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIPLEY, Tenn. — Guest looking to check in at the Ripley Days Inn found themselves with a change of plans after storms ripped the roof right off of the building.

Picking up the damage left behind at the motel won't be a speedy process.

But owner Amit Chauhaun sees it all as a blessing, because he knows it could have been worse.

"I'm so glad no one got hurt. No one's life was in jeopardy. That is the main thing, and that is why I am still smiling."

Though his rooms are now drenched from water pouring in, his mind is fixed on the fact that his family is fine.

"I know the building is damaged. We can replace the building, but not someone's life," Chauhaun said.

No guests were checked in at the time of the storm, but Wayne Taylor should and would have been if he weren't held up.

"I was having road rage, because of all of the traffic, and now we see what the reason was. We weren't supposed to be there."

Taylor said if he arrived in perfect timing that would have placed him inside of his room during all of the madness.

"That is why we had the traffic jam. All of that happened for a reason."

The owner moved all of the guests over to his other property about a mile up the road.

The hotel is still without electricity.

That should be restored by tomorrow.