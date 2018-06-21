× Shirtless man carrying tire iron accused of stealing beer, chainsaws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after allegedly attacking two business managers within several hours.

Early Tuesday morning, Darren Conway allegedly entered the Marathon/Express Mart on East Shelby Drive without a shirt on. He was carrying a tire iron and threatened to use it on the manager if he tried to intervene.

Conway then grabbed two cases of Corona beer, smashed the glass door with the tire iron and took off, police said.

Several hours later, the manager at Mid-South Small Engine Inc. also called police saying a shirtless man had just attacked him. He claimed the suspect tried to steal two Stihl chainsaws and when he confronted him, Conway hit him with a tire iron.

After a brief struggle the suspect dropped the tools and ran.

Conway reportedly confessed to the robberies and was charged with aggravated assault, robbery and attempted robbery.

But this wasn’t the first time Conway has reportedly been in trouble with the law.

In the past eight months he’s been arrested on vandalism, aggravated assault and theft of property charges. In one of those cases he was ordered to undergo anger management classes.