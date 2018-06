× Shelby County deputy indicted on rape charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County deputy was indicted by a grand jury on rape charges involving a teenage girl.

According to prosecutors, Brian Beck began having sex with the girl back in May 2016 when she was just 14 years old. It reportedly continued until January 1, 2018.

The 43 year old was charged with two counts of rape by force or coercion and two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

He was relieved of duty without pay.