Police: Woman maliciously sends friend daughter’s sex videos during fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight with a friend and then maliciously sending the woman videos of her teen daughter having sex.

The teen’s mom told police she and Aprel Hudson Peoples were friends, but recently got into an argument. As the two were texting each other, the complainant received two videos of her daughter having oral sex from Peoples’ phone.

But the incident didn’t end there.

Police said Peoples then sent the woman a series of texts admitting to sending the videos and even threatened to hurt her if she reported them to police.

The mother didn’t listen and called Memphis police.

Peoples was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police didn’t say how old the male in the video was or if he was charged as well.