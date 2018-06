× Police: Man critically injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the 1000 block of South Third Street in South Memphis, Memphis Police said.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Officers are on a shooting scene at 1006 S. Third. A male was shot and is being transported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 21, 2018