Old Tri-State Bank building on Main torn down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews this week are demolishing the former headquarters of Tri-State Bank at Main and Beale.

The black-owned community bank moved its headquarters to Union Avenue in Midtown recently, and sold its downtown site to Belz Investco for a reported $3 million.

The county says the 23,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1974.

Belz has not announced what will replace the building, which sits on a prominent downtown corner near the Beale Street entertainment district.