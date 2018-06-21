× Neighbor, roommate accused of beating and robbing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were charged after allegedly setting up one of their roommates and then beating the man before robbing him.

The victim told police he was at home in the 3500 block of Kearney Tuesday evening when he heard a knock at the door. He answered it only to find himself being beaten by four men.

The armed suspects then forced their way inside and had him lead them through the house as they grabbed what they wanted. By the time they left, the crooks had reportedly stolen two TVs, a Xbox 360, an iPhone 6S and $300 in cash.

Unfortunately for them, the victim recognized two of the men involved in the crime: one was reportedly his neighbor Seth Williams and the other was his roommate, Brady Jubinville.

The second suspect reportedly confessed to his role in the crime. He said he was tasked with luring the victim to the door and then acting as a lookout for his buddies inside.

Both identified suspects were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, employment of a firearm, and attempted criminal burglary.

The other two have not been identified.

Mugshots for the two men arrested have not been released.