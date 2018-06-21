× Memphis police identify victims in double homicide in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police identified the victims in a double homicide at The Villas at Willow Creek Apartments in Parkway Village.

Authorities say Fidencio De La Cruz, 45, and Alba Samayoa, 47, were found dead on the scene from gunshot wounds Monday, June 18.

Authorities told WREG they found the first victim dead next to a gold and tan SUV. He had reportedly been shot around 5:50 a.m.

While canvassing the area for evidence, authorities also discovered a female in the breezeway between two apartments. She was also dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are not sure what led up to the shooting, but said the victims are not related to one another. The suspect may have been known to the victims, but is not yet in custody.

We will update this story as more information is available.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.

