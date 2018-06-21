× Tornado Warning issued in Eastern Arkansas

At 2:10 p.m., a Tornado Warning was issued for northeastern Poinsett County and southwestern Craighead County in eastern Arkansas.

The warning was issued until 2:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Weiner, or 11 miles southwest of Jonesboro, moving east at 30 mph.

There may be tornado and hail up to two inches in diameter.

The National Weather Service has placed much of the Memp[his area under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The affected counties include all of the WREG viewing area in West Tennessee and Eastern Arkansas, plus the Mississippi counties north of Lafayette.

According to NWS:

This afternoon and tonight there is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening across a large portion of the Mid-South. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats. Localized heavy rain will also be possible.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible again Friday afternoon into Friday evening and late Saturday into early Sunday.