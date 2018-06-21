Live at 9: Restoration Saturday, Women/Run Walk program & the Rohna

Restoration Saturday

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is teaming up with several other county offices and churches to help former inmates work their way back into the community. Restoration Saturday will help them restore their drivers licenses, resolve child support issues, and possibly even expunge convictions.

Attorney General Amy Weirich and Pastor Ricky Floyd stopped by to tell us more.

The Women Run/Walk Memphis program

A program kicks off here in Memphis to help get women off the couch and getting active. That same program helped one woman kick a bad habit and lose over 100 pounds.

Anne Forbus and Allison Andrassy joined us in the studio to talk about the Women Run/Walk Memphis program.

The long-lost history of the Rohna

2018 marks the 75th anniversary of the worst naval disaster of World War II and there’s a Mid-South connection that we bet you’ve never heard about. The sinking of the Rohna killed more than 1,000 U.S. soldiers, many of them members of the 853rd Battalion stationed in Dyersburg, Tennessee. Yet it was kept secret, and even the folks at the Halls Veteran Museum and Dyersburg Historical society had not heard of it before Catherine Ladnier brought it to their attention.

To tell this story she’s written a play called ‘Apron Strings’ that’ll be performed at the Rohna reunion this weekend

Cooking with Chef Ragan

Are you getting tired of the same old recipe for the grill? Chef Ragan Oglesby has a sweet and spicy recipe that’s also pretty simple that you’re sure to love.