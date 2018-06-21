× Lamar Avenue accidents tie up traffic overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders were called to two separate accidents on Lamar Avenue overnight.

The first involved a FedEx truck and happened on Lamar Avenue between American Way and I-240 just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

That truck reportedly began leaking diesel fuel onto the road.

Further down the street another crash involving 18-wheelers sent two people to the hospital.

That crash happened at Lamar and Davidson, just north of the Mississippi state line.

We were told two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, but it was raining in the area at the time.