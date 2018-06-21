× Grizzlies take Jackson at #4 in NBA Draft

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies have selected forward Jaren Jackson Jr. of Michigan State with the fourth overall pick in the NBA draft.

Despite reports the Grizzlies might trade out of the franchise’s first lottery pick since 2010, Memphis stayed put Thursday night and selected Jackson immediately after the Atlanta Hawks selected Luka Doncic.

Jackson is a one-and-done power forward who averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game. He has good defensive skills with quickness that allows him to keep pace with smaller players.

The fourth pick was the highest for the Memphis franchise since picking Hasheem Thabeet with the second overall pick in 2009. The previous time the Grizzlies had the fourth overall pick was in 2007 when they chose point guard Mike Conley from Ohio State.