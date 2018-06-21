Family left with many questions after woman is hit, killed by car in front of her children in Forrest City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORREST CITY, Ark. -- A woman was hit and killed by a car in front of her three children.

Loved ones told WREG the family was crossing the street to go to dinner when Lakisha Moore was struck near a median in Forrest City.

"I hope the whole truth comes out. If there’s any truth to be told, I hope it comes out," said a family member who asked to remain anonymous.

She wants to protect her family and the three young girls between 14 and 5-years-old who witnessed their mother's death.

It happened here last Wednesday in between a stoplight and an I-40 onramp in the southbound lane.

Police reports indicate Moore and her children were crossing North Washington to go to dinner at Popeye's.

The kids reportedly made it across when they saw Moore get hit by a car.

"When [the oldest one] said it happened she ran out there and told her mom, 'It’s going to be OK! Mom, it’s going to be OK," said the family member.

Witnesses heard the children scream as paramedics rushed Moore to a nearby hospital.

She had severe injuries to her legs and torso.

She died just minutes later.

"The damage that was done to her, it was like a semi-truck hit her," said the family member.

The driver told officers he was looking at the kids in the median when he hit their mother.

WREG obtained the crash report showing the driver didn’t stop until he was further down the road on the other side of the overpass.

Officers said they don’t suspect drug or alcohol use but took a blood sample.

They also stated he didn’t have insurance.

A week later, Moore’s family said they have even more questions than answers. They’re searching for justice and hoping for an apology.

"They said he never got out of the car or anything to check to see if they were OK or if their mom was ok," said the family member.

WREG contacted Forrest City Police to find out about the blood and alcohol test results and what charges the driver is facing, if any.

As of Thursday evening, we have yet to hear back.

35.008147 -90.789834