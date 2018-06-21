Family holds vigil for father of four killed while mowing lawn in Westwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members are demanding answers after a deadly shooting in Westwood.

One of their own was gunned down while doing chores for an older family member, and his killers are still on the run.

Candles were on the ground and balloons were released to the heavens in remembrance of Robert Givens Junior, also known as "Boo" to loved ones.

Givens was shot and killed Monday night while mowing his Grandmother's lawn off Alta Road.

Family members say it was a drive-by.

"They road up behind him. It's just so senseless," the victim's cousin, Priscilla Givens, said. "I have no idea why anyone would want to do anything to him at all."

The 34-year-old was a business owner, a husband and a father to four young children.

His children were not at his vigil, but their mother was.

It was an emotional evening for her.

Family members are calling his killers cowards and say they hope police catch them soon.

"Someone knows something. People need to start speaking up, because this is a hurtful thing,"

They are also calling for an end to the violence in Memphis.

"Put down the guns. Just put down the guns. Let it go. Just walk away. Let God handle whatever is going on, and you just leave it alone. You just take your hands off, and let God handle it," Givens' aunt, Linda Ayo, said.

Senseless violence robbed the family of a man who meant so much to them.

"He was the nicest person you would ever want to meet. He would do anything for anybody,"