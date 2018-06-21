Bright Spot: Local church, Red Robins partner to provide meals for children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These kids are enjoying summer break and, thanks to a partnership between Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and Red Robins Food Program, they're also getting free nutritious meals.

"We know 51,000 kids in Shelby County 18 and younger are food insecure. They don't know where their next meal is coming from," said Pastor J. Lawrence Turner.

The church and Red Robins served free meals during spring break this year. The response was so overwhelming they knew they had to provide meals this summer.

"It warms my heart to see children come in happy. Can you imagine going without food? When they come in they're excited, they're happy we're serving everything that a child loves," said Robin Mayweather with Red Robin.

It's great fellowship for the children who share meals, play games and get a positive word.

"We're not overbearingly sharing the message but it's through acts of love and kindness that we're allowing them to see our witness for Jesus Christ."

The program is funded with a state grant. The church and the organization came together because they could reach more children. Red Robins has the food and Mississippi Boulevard has the space.

The food is free to any child age 18 and under. Meals are provided Monday thru Friday from 11 a.m. til 2 p.m.

"If you're hungry, if you need something to eat please feel free to come here."

There are no forms to fill out. No paperwork or questions asked. It's a just an opportunity for children to be nourished physically and spiritually.