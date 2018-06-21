× Armed suspect at large after hitting police cruisers near Millbranch, Holmes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for an armed man accused of hitting two squad cars in Whitehaven.

According to police, they were called to the Whitehaven View Apartments about an armed individual Thursday morning. As they were searching for the individual a driver in a white Buick SUV fled from officers, hitting two squad cars.

The suspect was last seen near Holmes and Millbranch.

None of the responding officers were injured.

If you can help call police.