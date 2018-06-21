× Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old Baylee Emison

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for five-year-old Baylee Elizabeth Emison.

The agency said the little girl was last seen around 9:15 p.m. in Clay County with Martha Ann Poss. Both were occupying a 2012 silver four-door Nissan Frontier truck with Mississippi license plate CY 605.

State officials said the pair were heading eastbound on Highway 50. They said the pair may be near the Pheba community in Clay County.

The circumstances surrounding the girl’s disappearance was not released.

Baylee was described as being three to three and a half feet tall, weighing 45 to 50 pounds, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a green sun dress with birds on it and was bare-footed.

Poss was described as a white female, five feet, six inches tall weighing 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you can help call the MBI at (855) 642-5378.