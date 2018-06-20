× Suspect wanted after breaking into car at ATC Fitness

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for a suspect they say broke into a car at a local ATC Fitness.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at the Canada Road location, deputies said. The suspect waited until the coast was clear and then broke into a car through the passenger window. He grabbed the person’s backpack and fled the scene.

Later that day, authorities said surveillance cameras at the Kroger and Target on Highway 64 captured the man exiting the stores after making purchases with the victim’s credit cards. He also used them at the Macy’s at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall.

If you recognize him, call authorities.