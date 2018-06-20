× Oxford teacher accused of improper conduct with student

OXFORD, Miss. — A Lafayette County school teacher is accused of having improper conduct with a student, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Molly Wray, 27, of Oxford faces charges of enticement of a child for sexual purposes. She is a math teacher at Lafayette High School.

According to an investigator, Wray is accused of trying to meet up with a male student. They did not actually have sex.

Only one student is involved in these allegations so far.

If a judge grants probable cause then an actual arrest warrant will be issued.

County authorities say they received a complaint about Wray from the district superintendent on June 4 and began an investigation.