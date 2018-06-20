× One person dead, second injured in pair of overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for suspects following a pair of shootings overnight.

The first happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Keystone Landing Apartments off New Allen Road.

One person was shot and killed, but police haven’t released any details about what happened.

The second shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday outside the B-52 Market on North Hollywood Street.

Police said one man was shot near the store and was rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the gunman.

If you can help in either case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.