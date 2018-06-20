Officer involved in accident on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another police officer has reportedly been involved in an accident.

Initial reports indicated the officer was on Lamar Avenue between American Way and Democrat when the accident occurred.

The officer was taken to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

WREG is working to get more information.

This is the third officer to have been injured in accident recently.

On Monday, Officer Timmy Mitchell was working a domestic situation on Berrydale when the suspect – identified as Megan Smith – allegedly hit him head on intentionally. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Several hours later, Officer Jeffrey Creighton was critically injured after he was hit during a traffic stop. The defendant in that case was reportedly driving drunk.